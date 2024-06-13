Hey Phillies fans! Calum Scott is coming to Philadelphia during Red October

article

Philadelphia won't be "Dancing on its own" for long.

The voice behind the Phillies' anthem for the last two years is coming to town.

Calum Scott's The Songbook So Far tour will be stopping at The Fillmore on October 10 - right in the heart of Red October!

The Phillies currently have the best record in the National League, so it seems likely they'll be headed to the post-season for the third year in a row.

But, will "Dancing On My Own" continue blasting from the locker room?