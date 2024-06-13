Expand / Collapse search

Jason and Travis Kelce join forces as beer co-owners for first brotherly business

By FOX 29 Staff
Published  June 13, 2024 9:31am EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Jason and Travis Kelce announce partial ownership of 'Garage Beer"

The Kelce brothers have a new gig - a joint business venture in the beer industry!

PHILADELPHIA - The Kelce brothers and beer is basically a match made in business heaven.

And it appears Jason and Travis agree with their newest gig - part owners of the Cincinnati-based brand "Garage Beer,"

"The garage just got a lot bigger," the brand captioned a photo of the brothers sitting in a garage with a box of their beer.

Related

Travis and Jason Kelce confess they don’t always wash their feet, except for these times
article

Travis and Jason Kelce confess they don’t always wash their feet, except for these times

Jason and Travis Kelce may have made some clean plays on the field, but they both have revealed they lack urgency to clean this part of their body.

It marks the first time the NFL legends, who both played football at the University of Cincinnati, have joined forces as business partners.

However, it certainly isn't the first time the name "Kelce" and beer have made headlines together.

Philadelphia fans will never forget the viral moment Jason chugged a beer on-field with the Phillie Phanatic!