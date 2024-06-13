Jason and Travis Kelce join forces as beer co-owners for first brotherly business

The Kelce brothers and beer is basically a match made in business heaven.

And it appears Jason and Travis agree with their newest gig - part owners of the Cincinnati-based brand "Garage Beer,"

"The garage just got a lot bigger," the brand captioned a photo of the brothers sitting in a garage with a box of their beer.

It marks the first time the NFL legends, who both played football at the University of Cincinnati, have joined forces as business partners.

However, it certainly isn't the first time the name "Kelce" and beer have made headlines together.

Philadelphia fans will never forget the viral moment Jason chugged a beer on-field with the Phillie Phanatic!