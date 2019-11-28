High winds didn’t stop 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade

The wind was kicked into high gear but that didn't stop the 100th annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia.

While the breeze was too strong for the balloons to fly safely, festivities proceeded as otherwise expected.

The weather service cautioned that “gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects” and toppled tree limbs could cause power outages.

Music blared and marching bands made their way down JFK Boulevard towards the Art Museum.

Parade goers said floats or no floats -- nothing was stopping them from attending the parade.

"It's unfortunate it happened but sometimes it happens," one parade goer told FOX 29.