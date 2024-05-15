Historic church windows repaired, rededicated after vandal shattered them

Mother Bethel AME, one of Philadelphia’s most historic churches, is back to its former glory after it was damaged by a vandal in February.

The members of the historic church, just a few blocks behind Independence Hall and created only 15 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, learned a great metaphor with their magnificent stained-glass windows and that lesson is the city resembles one of the windows.

Made of people of different colors and beliefs who all came together to help bring this building back to the way it was.

From boarded up to lifted up, with the help of so many Philadelphians beyond the Mother Bethel AME Church’s following.

"Hundreds of people sent money, text messages, emails, expressions - so the community was just wonderful," Pastor Mark Kelly Tyler said.

Pastor Tyler quickly found out that a vandal couldn’t shatter Philadelphia’s spirit when the historical church’s 135-year-old stained-glass windows were smashed by rocks thrown through them.

"When you’re doing the restoration, it’s like waking up the dead," Owusu Ansah said.

Ansah, the Nigerian born window repairman and artist used that description when trying to match his new repaired glass and lead with the original installed in 1890. The $15,000 cost was covered by people who saw Philadelphia’s history hurt and wanted to help.

"We were devastated by the news and thinking about what we can do," explained Paul Steinke, with Preservation Alliance for Greater Philadelphia. "Our organization really celebrates historic buildings, historic architecture and the stories they tell. And, the stories from this place are legendary. So, to keep the building intact and to keep and restore its historic integrity is so important to having that story be passed from generation to generation."

Reverend Betsy Ivey, with Philadelphia Fund for Black Sacred Places, stated, "We’re very glad to be here to celebrate this coming together of all Philadelphia to preserve this Black culture. I can say the word Black and not be separating it from the community of Philadelphia because the community of Philadelphia came together to support this place of important Black culture."