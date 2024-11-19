Hit-and-run driver arrested after postal worker injured in Delaware County: police

article

A New Jersey man is in custody nearly two weeks after police say he struck a U.S. Postal truck in Pennsylvania, then fled the scene.

On November 7, officers arrived to find a heavily damaged mail truck with a man lying at the intersection of Elmwood and Clifton avenues in Sharon Hill.

The man was identified as a postal worker and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

MORE HEADLINES:

An arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Hamlet Espinal, who was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

He is charged with accidents involving death or injury, reckless driving and related offenses.