Hit-and-run driver arrested after postal worker injured in Delaware County: police
article
SHARON HILL, Pa. - A New Jersey man is in custody nearly two weeks after police say he struck a U.S. Postal truck in Pennsylvania, then fled the scene.
On November 7, officers arrived to find a heavily damaged mail truck with a man lying at the intersection of Elmwood and Clifton avenues in Sharon Hill.
The man was identified as a postal worker and transported to a local hospital in stable condition.
An arrest warrant was issued for 22-year-old Hamlet Espinal, who was arrested during a traffic stop on Tuesday.
He is charged with accidents involving death or injury, reckless driving and related offenses.