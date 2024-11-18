Teen charged with murder of pregnant girlfriend in Delaware County; baby remains critical: officials

A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged after his girlfriend, who was eight months pregnant, died after being shot in Delaware County Thursday.

According to Lansdowne Police Department and Delco’s District Attorney’s Office Criminal Investigation Division, on Friday, 19-year-old Kaiheem Jerelle Williams was arrested and charged with First-Degree Murder in the death of his girlfriend.

Officials say Williams and the victim lived together and were in a relationship.

Chief Ken Rutherford expressed gratitude to all investigators involved in the case, saying:

"The arrest of Kaiheem Williams is a testament to the relentless determination of our officers and the CID Detectives. Their hard work has brought us one step closer to justice for the victim and her family."

Police in Lansdowne were called to an apartment on the 200 block of North Wycombe Avenue Thursday night, around 7:30, after a 911 caller reported gunshots, officials said.

The woman, who was about eight months pregnant, was found suffering with a gunshot wound. She died at the scene.

First responders then transported the woman to a local hospital, in an effort to save her unborn child. The baby was born and is hospitalized in critical condition.

A GoFundMe has since been created to help the woman's family and her child. According to GoFundMe, the victim's name is Tanyiah and she was killed just two days after her 19th birthday.