Hit-and-run fugitive arrested after 78-year-old woman killed in Mantua: US Marshals

The Brief On December 28, 2022, Julia Abraham, 78, was killed in a hit-and-run in Philadelphia's Mantua neighborhood. Nearly three years later, U.S. Marshals arrested Jovan Lowe, 21, who was wanted by the Philadelphia Police Department on charges of homicide by vehicle in relation to the deadly incident.



A new development has been made after a deadly hit-and-run occurred back in 2022 in Philadelphia.

The man wanted for the incident has been arrested.

The backstory:

On December 28, 2022, police say then-18-year-old Jovan Lowe was fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle when he smashed into another vehicle on the 3700 block of Fairmount Avenue.

A 78-year-old woman identified as Julia Abraham was sitting inside as the vehicle came crashing into the driver's side. People inside a nearby business rushed outside to help, but Abraham succumbed to her injuries a short time later.

Lowe, as well as a passenger, were able to evade police by fleeing the scene on foot, according to investigators.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Lowe.

He was wanted for murder, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter, leaving the scene and related charges.

What we know:

On Tuesday, April 15, 2025, U.S. Marshals arrested Lowe on charges of homicide by vehicle in relation to the deadly hit-and-run.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photos of Jovan Lowe's arrest provided by U.S. Marshals

Lowe, now 21, was taken into custody at a residence on the 4600 block of Hawthorne Street where investigators learned Lowe was hiding.

Lowe attempted to jump out a second-story window but was quickly forced back into the home and apprehended by the U.S. Marshals.

What they're saying:

"Our persistence in pursuing those who commit such senseless crimes is never diminished by time, and hope Jovan Lowe’s arrest will bring some closure to Julia Abraham’s family," said Eric Gartner, United States Marshal for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania.