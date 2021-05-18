Hockessin woman charged with felony theft after neighbor's therapy dog goes missing, police say

article

A 63-year-old New Castle County woman was arrested and charged with felony theft, after her neighbor’s therapy dog went missing, authorities said.

Police in New Castle County were dispatched April 6 to the 400 block of Dogwood Drive, in Hockessin, on the report of a theft.

Responding officers learned a six-month-old Pyredoodle was missing from the home since April 5th and the dog was a therapy dog for the home owners child. According to officials, the victims relayed to officers how they spent the night searching for the dog, to no avail.

The home owners went on to say they used social media platforms, in the hope someone had seen or knew where their dog might be.

Police said the victims were contacted the next day by witnesses in Pennsville, New Jersey who said they had the dog.

The owners went to Pennsville to get the dog and, while there, a witness told the owners they had seen the dog dumped from a large, black, Chevy SUV with a Delaware plate. They saw the SUV drive away, abandoning the dog on the side of the road.

Authorities said, through investigation, police determined the SUV belonged to neighbor Cynthia Yalisove.

Officers took 63-year-old Yalisove into custody May 14th and charged her with one count of felony theft. Authorities said she was released on her own recognizance.

