Holmesburg waste management facility the scene of a 2-alarm blaze

A two-alarm fire rages in Philadelphia’s Holmesburg neighborhood and fire crews work steadily to extinguish the blaze.

According to officials, crews were called to the 5200 block of Bleigh Avenue and Milnor Street Sunday evening for a fire at a waste management facility.

Authorities stated no injuries had been reported.

