‘Holy guacamole’: You can now book a stay in the Avo-Condo, the world's first avocado camper

Avocado fans around the world, rejoice! For the first time ever, you can live in your favorite fruit, for just $70 per night.

In celebration of National Avocado Day on July 31, Booking.com has created the world’s first “Avo-Condo,” an avocado-shaped camper with a world-class view.

Located at Campbell’s Cove Lookout in Sydney, Australia, the Avo-Condo offers a breathtaking view of the Sydney Harbour Bridge and Sydney Opera House.

According to the listing, the Avo-Condo is a “custom-built, self-contained condo,” which resembles half of an avocado on the outside, and is complete with avocado-themed furnishings on the inside.

“For two nights, lucky travelers will have the chance to live the ultimate millenial’s dream and experience a once-in-a-lifetime sleepover,” said Booking.com in a press release. “Guests will also enjoy a hamper of avocado-themed goodies during their stay.”

The Avo-Condo will be available exclusively on Booking.com for two nights only — July 31 (National Avocado Day) and Aug. 1, so avocado enthusiasts will have to act fast for this unique experience.