Home destroyed after fast-moving fire in Gloucester County

A home is destroyed following an early morning fire in Gloucester County.

The fire broke out around 5 a.m. on the 500 block of Penny Street in Franklinville.

A neighbor told FOX 29 he was woken up by police to evacuate his home.

The neighbor believes the homeowner lives alone and was not at home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.