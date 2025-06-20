Thousands without power after severe weather rips through Pennsylvania, New Jersey

The Brief Thousands of people from the Philly suburbs to the Jersey shore are without power after severe weather on Thursday. Strong and swirling winds prompted a Tornado Warning in parts of Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties. The storms toppled trees and pulled down power lines in Delaware County.



Severe storms on Thursday afternoon ripped up trees and pulled down power lines from the Philly suburbs to the Jersey shore, leaving thousands without power.

The severe weather brought fierce, swirling winds that prompted a Tornado Warning in Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties.

What we know:

A fast-moving cluster of storms wreaked havoc on parts of the Philadelphia suburbs on Thursday afternoon, ripping down power lines and uprooting trees.

The ferocious storms left thousands from the Philadelphia area to parts of the Jersey shore without power, including more than 160,000 PECO outages as of Friday.

Strong, swirling winds triggered a tornado warning in parts of Chester, Delaware and New Castle counties.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed that any tornadoes touched down on Thursday.

The 65+ MPH winds, paired with drenching rain, were enough to topple trees and take down power lines in Delaware County and other places.

Additionally, the Barefoot Country Music Festival being held in Wildwood had to be evacuated as the severe weather came through Cape May County.

What they're saying:

Harry Saylor and his wife, Nancy, were on the front porch of their home in Morton when the storms rolled through and toppled a tree onto their son's work truck.

"We were actually parked there today and I said to my husband, "We’re getting thunderstorms, I don’t want to be under this tree," Nancy said. "My son came home and parked right there."

Liz Mikula said she watched as a huge limb came down on her car parked in front of her house.

"It was extremely heavy wind and then you could hear the limb crack, but very, very heavy wind and then it started to pour," she said.

What you can do:

Check with your energy provider for the latest updates on when power is expected to be returned to your area.

What's next:

With the severe weather gone, forecasters expect a stellar official start of summer on Friday to set the stage for a hot and sunny weekend across the area.

Temperatures on Friday will climb into the 80s with plenty of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday will be even hotter, with temps in the 90s and increasing humidity.

Monday and Tuesday could reach triple digits in Philadelphia and beyond, and forecasters say the first heat wave of the year could be achieved by mid-week.