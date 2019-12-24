Home for the Holidays: PSPCA offering special adoption deals for shelter pets

article

The Pennsylvania SPCA is offering special adoption deals in the hopes of finding forever homes for shelter pets this holiday season.

On Christmas Eve, the nonprofit is reducing adoption fees on all animals who have been in the shelter for longer than 30 days by 50%.

The promotion runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the shelter's Erie Avenue headquarters.

RELATED: Dog at shelter for 900+ days asks Santa for forever home

"For shelter dogs and cats, their one wish for the holidays, and all year long is to be safe, warm and loved in a forever home," shelter officials said in a statement.

Advertisement

FURTHER INFORMATION

The PSPCA has featured several of its longest-term shelter residents and their letters to Santa ahead of the holidays, leading to several finding their forever families.

All dogs and cats who have been at the shelter for longer than 100 days will have an adoption fee of $31 through Tuesday, Dec. 31.

The shelter will be closed on Christmas Day, but will reopen on Thursday.

Those interested in donating to the PSPCA can do so here.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP