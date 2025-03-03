Home invasion in Evesham prompts investigation; suspect sought

What we know:

On Thursday, February 27, at around 9:36 p.m., Evesham police officers responded to a residence in the Willow Ridge Development for the report of a physical altercation in progress. They arrived to the home within minutes.

Upon arrival, the first arriving officer approached the residence and attempted to contact the homeowner at the front door.

Police say the homeowner answered the door and said that an unknown suspect armed with a knife had entered their home in an attempt to rob them, but fled out of the rear door upon police arrival.

After officers formed a perimeter in the neighborhood and used an Evesham Police Canine to track the suspect, the search was ultimately suspended.

They say the suspect was believed to have entered a "get-away" vehicle before fleeing the area.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Surveillance images show the suspect accused of a home invasion incident in Evesham. | Evesham Police Department

The suspect was described as a young male, approximately 5’11", wearing all dark clothing and a ski-mask.

The "get-away" vehicle was described, and captured on surveillance, as a white four-door sedan.

Police say the suspect fled in the sedan by way of Buckley Lane onto Clinton Lane and then onto Willow Ridge Road.

This investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this crime, or the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact the Evesham Police Department at 856-983-1116, confidential tip line 856-983-4699 / email MahanD@eveshampd.org,