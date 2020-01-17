Homeowner fatally stabs armed suspect during home invasion in Northeast Philadelphia

An attempted home invasion ended with the death of the armed suspect Thursday evening, police say.

The incident happened just before 10 p.m. on the 6000 block of Tulip Street in Wissinoming.

Police say an armed robber attempted to burglarize a home when the homeowner fought back.

The homeowner, a 27-year-old woman, was shot in the arm by the suspect and she stabbed him in self defense, according to police.

The suspect ultimately died from his injuries. The woman is in stable condition.

Police say no charges will be filed.

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP