Homicides in Philadelphia hit 9-year monthly low in September: 'We are not helpless'

There were fewer people killed in Philadelphia last month than any other month in the previous nine years.

The benchmark comes as data from the police shows there have been 200 homicides so far this year in Philadelphia, a 41% decrease from this time last year.

There were 10 murders in Philadelphia in September, which Councilwoman Jamie Gauthier said is the lowest monthly number of homicides in the city in 9 years.

"This gives me hope that we are turning the page on a particularly violent past few years and reaffirms that we are not helpless," Councilwoman Gauthier said.

Before September, the lowest monthly number of murders in Philadelphia happened in April 2015.

A report from the Inquirer found that Philadelphia's most notoriously violent neighborhoods have also seen a 70% drop in homicides.

"However, I know I speak for all of my City Council colleagues when I say that 10 homicide victims are 10 too many," Councilwoman Gauthier said.

"Our work is far from over, but I have never been more confident that we are on the path to zero."