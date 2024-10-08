Family, friends mourn pregnant woman killed in Wawa parking lot: 'She was a mother to all of us'

Tears, hugs, and balloons filled the 6500 block of Samson Street in Cobbs Creek, as friends and family remembered 32-year-old Latoya Davis.

"I’m going to miss her. She was a mother to all of us. That was the oldest. We followed her everywhere. I’m going to try to keep pushing," Latoya’s cousin, Eunique Moore, said.

"She was just a very beautiful person and she would give you anything. She was always checking on you to make sure you were okay. She was lovely," says Tawanda Armour, a family member of Davis.

Police say Saturday, around 7:20 p.m., Davis got into an argument with another woman at Wawa on MacDade Boulevard, in Collingdale.

When authorities arrived, they found Davis dead in the side parking lot, with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Evelena Williams

Police have arrested 30-year-old Evelena Williams, who, according to charging documents, fired the fatal shot when Davis was running away from her.

Authorities say Williams stayed on scene, told police she shot Davis, and that she is licensed to carry. A firearm was recovered from the scene.

Losing Davis has been a shocking scenario for her family. Davis, a mother of two, was five months pregnant at the time of the shooting.

"It’s just horrible, I can’t believe someone would actually kill a pregnant woman," Armour said.

"I didn’t believe it, like my sister to me, I feel like she was immortal, like, she go through a lot of stuff, but she always is able to get back on track. When I found out it happened, I didn’t believe it. I still don’t believe it," Davis’ sister said.

Williams is facing multiple charges, including first and third-degree murder for both the death of Davis and her unborn child, criminal homicide, and recklessly endangering another person.

Meanwhile, back in Cobbs Creek, a heartbroken family and neighborhood is just hoping her death doesn’t go in vain.

Latoya Davis

"This has to stop. We have to come up with something for the people in our community to do better and to just not be so senseless and reckless. We have to have more services for our people in grief and loss," says Anthony Brown, a neighbor.

Most importantly, they want to make sure she will forever be remembered as they released the balloons in and shouting her name.

Police have not said what the argument that led to the fatal shooting was about.

The family have created a GoFundMe for community support in helping pay for funeral arrangements.