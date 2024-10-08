Triple shooting on SEPTA bus in West Philly under investigation: police

A triple shooting occurred on a SEPTA bus in West Philadelphia late Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

Police are investigating the shooting that occurred on the Rt G SEPTA bus on the 5700 block of Larchwood Avenue.

SEPTA police say three women were shot by a group of males that exited the bus and fired back toward the bus.

The three women shot were rushed to Penn Presbyterian Hospital by police.

The victims include:

A 29-year-old female, who was shot once in the right buttocks,

A 60-year-old female, who suffered a graze wound to the right side of her head,

A 56-year-old female was shot once in the lower back.

All three are in stable condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered at this time.Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigations Group at 215-686-8270 or call/text the PPD tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tipsters may remain anonymous.