'Horrific': Vineland man sentenced to 40 years in blueberry farm murder

A Vineland man has been sentenced for his involvement in the fatal shooting of a woman during a home invasion at a blueberry farm.

Tyler Dralle, 23, of Vineland, was given an aggregate sentence of 40 years for the incident which happened back in 2017.

In the early morning hours of June 25, 2017, police responded to the 700 block of Bairdmore Ave. in Winslow Township for a report of a woman shot during a home invasion.

When officers arrived, they found Deanna Scordo, 45, of Winslow Township, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Scordo was pronounced dead shortly after.

Investigators were led to Dralle and his codefendant, Kwamere Benjamn, 20, of New Castle, D.E. after an extensive search.

Dralle and Benjamin were both previously found guilty of one count of Felony Murder.

"We all expect to be safe in our own homes, especially when we go to sleep at night. Deanna Scordo went to bed that night not knowing she would suffer such a horrific fate at the hands of these two defendants," said Acting Camden County Prosecutor Jill S. Mayer. "This case really stood out to our office because it is everyone’s worst nightmare – having the safety and sanctity of one’s own home violated in such a despicable way. While we know it will never bring Deanna back, we hope to honor her memory and deliver some measure of justice to her family by holding these two men responsible for taking her life."

Benjamin was sentenced to 38 years in prison subject to the No Early Release Act on Dec. 4.