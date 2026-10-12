Horsch investigation: Chew Avenue home cleared out as search for forensic evidence ramps up

The Brief Philadelphia police and the FBI have finished clearing out a home on West Chew Avenue after four days of searching for evidence. Investigators plan an in-depth search for blood, hair or other fibers with possible K-9 assistance beginning Friday. No human remains have been found, but at least seven missing women have been tied to the home with five believed deceased, according to police.



Philadelphia police and the FBI say they have wrapped up their work of clearing out the home at 417 West Chew Avenue, removing all items for testing or disposal, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators are preparing for a detailed forensic search for blood, hair or fibers inside the home on Friday, using methods that may include K-9 officers.

What we know:

Police and the FBI spent four days clearing the home, removing household items, appliances and even pieces of wall, according to law enforcement sources. Some items will be tested for DNA, some placed in storage and others discarded.

Philadelphia police and the FBI were also seen entering a backyard shed at the property. That structure will be completely taken down by heavy machinery during backyard excavation, scheduled for next week.

The backstory:

The investigation into the Horsch home began with the arrest of Eugene Horsch on weapons and drug charges during an interaction with police in June. During the arrest, investigators say Horsch and an accomplice gave police a fake government ID with the name of a missing woman on it.

The arrest lead police to Horsch's home on Chew Avenue in Olney where he lived with his father, Raymond "R.C." Horsch, who died in 2025. There, investigators found an avalanche of disturbing evidence, including one million pieces of digital materials that police have since linked to at least seven missing – and possibly deceased – women.

Featured article

While cremated remains were found inside the home, police have not found any bodies and Eugene Horsch has not been charged in any missing persons investigation. Still, the eerie investigation has uncovered disturbing remnants of Raymond Horsch's nefarious past that police are carefully trying to piece together.

What's next:

Law enforcement sources say investigators will return Friday to the now cleared-out house to focus on finding traces of blood, hair or fibers and may bring in K-9 officers to help.

Next week at sundown, investigators are scheduled to spray luminol inside the home to detect microscopic or previously cleaned bloodstains. After this process, excavation of the backyard will begin.

If everything goes according to plan, sources say the investigation at the home could be completed by Wednesday of next week.