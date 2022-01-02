Expand / Collapse search

Hospital celebrates birth of first baby of the New Year in South Jersey

Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - South Jersey's first baby born in the New Year was welcomed into the world Saturday. 

Baby Caden Nguyen Tran was born at 12:58 a.m. on New Year's Day at the Jefferson Washington Township Hospital. 

He was born weighing in at 8 pounds and 6 ounces. He measured in at 20.5 inches long. 

Baby Caden was born to parents Linda and Vankiet of Pennsauken. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Sofia. 

"I want to share my appreciation for the awesome doctors, nurses and residents who made this experience so wonderful," Linda Nguyen said.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter