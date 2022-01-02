Hospital celebrates birth of first baby of the New Year in South Jersey

article

South Jersey's first baby born in the New Year was welcomed into the world Saturday.

Baby Caden Nguyen Tran was born at 12:58 a.m. on New Year's Day at the Jefferson Washington Township Hospital.

He was born weighing in at 8 pounds and 6 ounces. He measured in at 20.5 inches long.

Baby Caden was born to parents Linda and Vankiet of Pennsauken. The couple also has a three-year-old daughter, Sofia.

"I want to share my appreciation for the awesome doctors, nurses and residents who made this experience so wonderful," Linda Nguyen said.

