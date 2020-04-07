Hospital chaplain adjusts to changes during pandemic

Father Joseph Monahan, director of pastoral care at Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Camden says his work is different than ever before.

"I've been doing this for a long time and I don't think there's anything that could prepare me for this," Father Monahan told FOX 29.

No more bedside prayers, communion or anointing of the sick chaplains in many cases are also keeping their distance from patients' families. Many of whom don't get the chance to say goodbye to their loved ones hospitalized during the pandemic.

"We just had one today where it was actually FaceTime," he said. "The chaplain was sent up and did the prayers outside the door and the family was on the phone."

Father Monahan says their role in the hospital has expanded to include not only patients but also medical staff leaning on their faith to help them through this difficult time.

