Apple Watch alerts family after Delco pre-school teacher severely hurt in crash: 'I thought I lost her'

On June 22, one Delco family's world was turned upside down.

What we know:

After a day of grocery shopping and household chores, their mother, Danalynn Fennell, headed out for one last errand.

"Dayna said, 'I am going to run to Target to pick up my online order,' so I said, 'Ok," Ed Fennell recalled.

Just moments later, Ed received an alert on his phone that was sent directly from Danalynn's Apple Watch.

It alerted him that a collision was detected and emergency services were contacted. It also provided her exact location.

Ed tells FOX 29 that he rushed to the scene.

He says he knew something was terribly wrong when traffic on Route 76 came to a complete standstill.

That's when he called their daughter. Over the phone, she read the Delaware County police dispatch to him.

"They looked it up and Delco dispatch said black Hyundai with pickup truck with camper on fire with woman trapped inside, so in that moment I thought I lost her. Like I thought it was over because it said it was on fire and she was trapped.

Rushing to the scene, Ed arrived and recognized her car by its license plate. The vehicle was pinned beneath a camper van, smoke still rising from the wreckage.

Medics told Ed she woke up for a minute to tell them her name and then lost consciousness again.

She was sent to Penn Presbyterian Hospital for treatment.

In the four days since the accident, she underwent multiple surgeries for her skull fracture, brain bleed, and injuries to her face.

'It's a miracle she's alive," Ed told FOX 29.

What's next:

Danalynn has a long road to recovery.

Now, her family is staying by her side and supporting her through recovery.

As medical expenses grow, they're asking their community for support through this GoFundMe.

"I just want her to be able to focus on getting better and not have to worry about other things, and so many people have already helped and we really appreciate it," said Ed.