Woman wanted in fatal stabbing of 21-year-old found inside futon captured in Spain: U.S. Marshals

By
Published  June 26, 2025 9:20pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
Murder fugitive arrested in Spain by U.S. Marshals

U.S. Marshals captured a woman wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old found inside of a futon in Frankford back in April.

The Brief

    • Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes, was captured in Spain by U.S. Marshals in connection with the stabbing death of a 21-year-old woman in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood back in April.
    • Police found the 21-year-old victim was stabbed to death in a futon.
    • Days later, an arrest warrant was issued for Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes.

PHILADELPHIA - U.S. Marshals captured a woman wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old found inside a futon in Frankford back in April.

The backstory:

A 21-year-old woman was found wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain inside a futon on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on April 5, 2025.

Her friends had called police to report Yuleisy Carolina Torrelles Martinez missing after they had not heard from her in more than a few days.

Northeast Detectives began a missing person investigation after gathering information about Martinez from her friends.

They obtained a warrant to search inside her apartment, and found her wrapped in a shower curtain and trash bags and stuffed inside a futon, after being stabbed multiple times.

In their preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes.

What we know:

On Thursday, June 26, U.S. Marshals arrested fugitive Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes in Madrid, Spain,

What's next:

She currently awaits extradition back to the U.S.

The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals.

