Woman wanted in fatal stabbing of 21-year-old found inside futon captured in Spain: U.S. Marshals
PHILADELPHIA - U.S. Marshals captured a woman wanted in the fatal stabbing of a 21-year-old found inside a futon in Frankford back in April.
The backstory:
A 21-year-old woman was found wrapped in a sheet and shower curtain inside a futon on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue just after 12:30 a.m. on April 5, 2025.
Her friends had called police to report Yuleisy Carolina Torrelles Martinez missing after they had not heard from her in more than a few days.
Northeast Detectives began a missing person investigation after gathering information about Martinez from her friends.
They obtained a warrant to search inside her apartment, and found her wrapped in a shower curtain and trash bags and stuffed inside a futon, after being stabbed multiple times.
In their preliminary investigation, homicide detectives were able to develop enough probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes.
What we know:
On Thursday, June 26, U.S. Marshals arrested fugitive Gerelys Sanchez-Reyes in Madrid, Spain,
What's next:
She currently awaits extradition back to the U.S.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police and U.S. Marshals.