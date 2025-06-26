The School District of Philadelphia faces criminal charges over asbestos management

The Brief The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania filed criminal charges against the School District of Philadelphia. The charges allege violations of legal requirements to timely inspect, remediate, and report damaged asbestos in multiple city schools. This is the first time in the nation that a school district has been criminally charged with this type of environmental violation.



The Justice Department has announced unprecedented criminal charges against the School District of Philadelphia for its handling of asbestos in schools.

This marks the first time a school district in the nation has been criminally charged with such environmental violations under the "Asbestos Hazard Emergency Response Act."

What we know:

The Philadelphia School Board is entering into a deferred prosecution agreement with the Justice Department, allowing the district five years to address the asbestos issue.

If the district meets the requirements, the charges may be dropped.

Federal law mandates that school districts safeguard their schools from airborne toxins like asbestos through timely inspection and remediation.

Asbestos, a cancer-causing substance used in construction and insulation until the 1970s, is present in 300 of the district's 339 buildings.

It poses a health hazard when disturbed, and the district has been charged with failing to conduct timely inspections at several schools, including William Meredith Elementary and Frankford High School.

What they're saying:

The investigation revealed widespread asbestos problems that endangered students and teachers, leading to school closures in severe cases.

Some instances of damaged asbestos were improperly addressed, such as using duct tape to cover it up.

The district acknowledges its responsibility and highlights significant progress under Superintendent Tony Watlington's administration.

"This agreement recognizes the work that has been done especially under Dr. Watlington's administration to bring the School District into compliance which it is now," a statement from the district reads.

"The District is pleased the Department of Justice acknowledges the progress we have made, which is reflected in their offering the District the opportunity to enter this agreement," said Board President Reginald Streater. "We are committed to maintaining healthy school environments and securing the resources to do so, while providing all school communities with access to spaces that are safe, welcoming, and conducive to learning, because academic success depends on it."

What's next:

The district has rebuilt its asbestos-management program, ensuring all district-owned school buildings are now inspected twice a year.

The Justice Department will monitor the district's progress over the next five years. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops.