Hospital workers in desperate need of masks during COVID-19 pandemic

Countless people are stepping up to donate and make masks to help protect healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It's not uncommon for Taylor Ross to spend her time behind the sewing machine.



"It’s mainly proms, bridesmaids dresses, gowns," Taylor told FOX 29.



Now, the Fashion institute of Philadelphia graduate is manufacturing a much different kind of garment to protect people.

"If I could help, I just wanna be able to help any way that I can," she explained.

On Monday, Hollywood Nail Salon in Pennsauken Monday donated 600 boxes of masks.



The CDC put out a template for anyone hoping to create a mask, saying along with bandanas, they can be used as a last resort. Some hospitals are accepting and even asking for these masks, but for nurses on the front lines in the ICU, homemade masks aren’t really an option because they really need N95 masks.

Hospitals like Temple, Penn, and Jefferson are accepting homemade masks as well as donated masks as everyone tries to contribute a helping hand.



