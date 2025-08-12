Senate passes budget amendment addressing looming SEPTA service cuts: What happens now?

The Brief A plan to help fund SEPTA’s budget shortfall for two years passed the PA Senate. Now it goes to the House. Funds would come from the Public Transportation Fund originally earmarked for capital improvements. Governor Shapiro called it "clearly not a serious long-term proposal that can pass both chambers."



The Pennsylvania State Senate has passed a budget amendment to help SEPTA prevent system-wide service cuts for the next two years. However, it is not clear how the change will impact impending service cuts.

What we know:

"The legislation that we are going to act upon today will immediately help SEPTA get the funding it needs to make sure kids can get to school, workers can get to their jobs and our seniors can get to their appointments," said St. Sen. Joe Picozzi (R) of Philadelphia.

The plan, passed by a party line vote of 27-22, would provide $1.2 billion earmarked for future capital projects from the Public Transportation Trust Fund to pay for transit and other road projects.

It now goes to the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives for a vote which is likely to get a frosty reception.

What they're saying:

"It’s robbing Peter to pay Paul," said SEPTA’s General Manager Scott Sauer.

He spoke with reporters as Senators were debating the amendment.

He said they are assessing what the plan could mean if passed.

"Now we are probably going to stop service for other needs. Safety needs. Our fleet. We run the oldest rail fleet in the country. We have to replace them. We have to replace tracking signals and infrastructure and facilities. Upgrade our stations to ADA accessibility. That’s all capital dollars," added Sauer.

Dig deeper:

Monday, the House passed a bill that would have provided SEPTA with the funding it needs to avoid the so called "doomsday" service cuts.

The bill had the support of Governor Josh Shapiro and passed 108-95 over the objection of nearly every House Republican.

Without new funding, SEPTA said it would start cutting services.

Including the elimination of 50 bus routes, five regional rail lines and an increase in fares by more than 21 percent.

The latest amendment also calls for regular fare increases.

"The notion of a fare increase annually in perpetuity forever is part of the solution that’s not tolerable," said St. Sen. Vincent Hughes (D) of Philadelphia.

A statement from Governor Shapiro's press office says "This is clearly not a serious, long term proposal that can pass both chambers. It’s time to get back to the table and keep working at it."

Either way, the clock is ticking for the 800,000 SEPTA riders who used the state’s largest transit system every day.

"For my colleagues from Philadelphia, let’s remember that 2026, the 250th anniversary of our founding of our republic, is right around the corner. The biggest opportunity for our city in decades is tomorrow. Let's not make the perfect the enemy of good" said Sen. Picozzi.

What's next:

SEPTA says it is not yet clear how the plan would impact service cuts set for August 24th.

Sauer says officials will "remain in close contact with all parties in this negotiation as we continue to await a solution that will provide adequate sustainable funding for SEPTA’s future."