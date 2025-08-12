Philly teachers to hold 'strike-ready prep events' if deal with union not reached

The Brief The School District of Philadelphia superintendent is optimistic bargaining with the teachers’ union will reach a successful conclusion. The 14,000-member teachers’ union voted to authorize a strike if a deal isn’t reached. The teachers’ union contract expires August 31, about a week after the first day of school.



The School District of Philadelphia (SDP) and the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers (PFT) were back at the bargaining table Tuesday, a day after union president Arthur Steinberg said negotiations are not close to an agreement.

What they're saying:

"We just want the public to know our intention was to have this wrapped up a lot sooner than this so they could have the peace of mind and know their kids would start school uninterrupted," said Steinberg. Unfortunately, the district did not show the same sense of urgency."

Meanwhile, during a ribbon-cutting event for a new school safety garage, Superintendent Dr. Tony Watlington said SDP values all of their hardworking employees and so he remains optimistic a deal can be reached.

"This is a school district where we always have contingency plans in place for scenario A, B and C. Right now, I feel absolutely optimistic that plan A is going to be, we hope, a successful conclusion to all three union negotiations," said Dr. Watlington.

According to Steinberg, the PFT contract initially expired last year for the union’s 14,000 members.

The contract was extended to August 31 of this year.

Annie Brooks is a high school English teacher with a son entering second grade in the SDP.

"Everyone is feeling anxious and apprehensive both for the side of parents with kids in the district, but also obviously the teachers," said Brooks. "I think we need to make sure our teachers are being paid enough to want to stay in the schools, stay in the city and stay in supporting our children."

Dig deeper:

PFT members have several "strike-ready prep events" in the month of August to make signs, connect with others and get ready for a strike.

Related article

PFT held a strike authorization vote back in June, with 94 percent of members voting to authorize a strike.

What's next:

Teachers report back to school on August 18, students report to school on August 25 and the current PFT contract expires on August 31.

SDP is also currently in negotiations with the Commonwealth Association of School Administrators (principals) and the School Police Association of Philadelphia.