House explodes in Washington Township as neighbors wake up to huge fireball

The Brief A home exploded in Washington Township early Sunday morning. Neighbors say they saw a huge fireball. No word on injuries.



Devastating scenes in Gloucester County after an explosion destroyed a home early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to Tranquility Court and Orion Way for reports of a loud explosion and fire just after 2 a.m.

They arrived to find a home fully engulfed in flames from an apparent explosion.

Charred debris is all that remains after fire crews were able to extinguish the fire.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to say if anyone was home at the time, or if there were any injuries or fatalities.

The cause of the explosion is also unknown at this time.

What they're saying:

Neighbors tell FOX 29 that they heard a loud explosion, and woke up to a huge fireball that spread throughout the home, then into the sky.

"I just heard an explosion, looked out the bedroom window and the house next door was full of flames,"