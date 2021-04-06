House explosion leaves at least 1 hurt in Northeast Philadelphia

Emergency crews responded to an explosion at a house in Northeast Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon.

SKYFOX was over the scene at 6300 Algard Street near Walker and Levick Streets in the Mayfair section of the city shortly after 2 p.m.

The Philadelphia Fire Department is on the scene and asks that the public avoid Walker and Levick Streets.

Crews are currently battling to put out what is left of the fire, which followed the explosion.

Video from the scene shows debris from the front of the house strewn across the front yard as firefighters sprayed water on the building.

A 61-year-old man was taken to Jefferson Hospital for treatment of his injuries and is listed in stable condition.

A second male was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the blast is unknown at this time.

