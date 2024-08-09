EF1 tornado wreaks havoc in New Castle County neighborhood as storm ravaged communities cleanup

Communities are assessing damage after they were slammed in Thursday night's storms. Crews are working diligently to get power back to those without as cleanup continues.

"We all got up off of the house and ran. That is it. We saw a bunch of smoke coming from over there," said Sophia Eaton.

Residents on the 2300 block of Sherwood Drive in Marshallton watched as firefighters responded to a house fire here at 7:30 Friday evening. A woman rushed over and told police she is the homeowner. The Eaton family lives a few doors away.

Related article

"We know the family in the house. It is a husband and wife and two little kids. They are amazing people," said Christopher Eaton.

Millcreek fire officials say family members inside got out all right and there was smoke damage in the kitchen area. It is a double whammy for this neighborhood still reeling from the EF1 tornado in New Castle County Thursday night.

"It's extremely terrifying," said Sophia Eaton. She says neighbors are helping each other out while cleanup crews continue to remove downed trees and power lines. The Eaton family got power back on late last night.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

"That side of the road I believe there is still a lot of houses that may be without power," said Christopher. Other areas are still cleaning up too like in Radnor Township, in Delaware County. Roadblocks and downed trees remain with crews working around the clock. Neighbors everywhere are helping each other through it.

"We have power, we have a.c., working bathrooms and a working microwave but if somebody needs something, it's our duty as neighbors to take care of our other neighbors. It is a big family," said Christopher.