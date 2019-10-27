House partially collapses in West Philadelphia

article

A house partially collapsed in West Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. at 62nd and Ludlow streets.

FOX 29's Chris O'Connell reports that no one is currently living inside the home, though neighbors say contractors were recently working on the property's roof.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.