As we prepare for the epic 2022 World Series battle between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, it might be tempting to see how both cities stack up against one another in various ways, like who has the most diversity, and which city is most pet-friendly and vegan-friendly.

These studies, conducted by WalletHub, compare some of the largest cities in the U.S., as of 2022.

Below is a list of 15 things both cities are better than the other in, respectively:

Healthiest City: Philadelphia

Least Stressed: Philadelphia

Best Weather: Philadelphia

Best City for Jobs: Houston

Best City for Foodies: Philadelphia

Most Pet-Friendly: Houston

Most Diverse: Houston

Best City for Sports: Philadelphia

Best City for Baseball: Houston *wink*

Best City for Gamers: Houston

Best City for Singles: Houston

Best City for Recreation: Philadelphia

Best City for Vegans, Vegetarians: Houston

Best City for People with Disabilities: Philadelphia

Best Large City to Live in: Houston

Also, if you were wondering, which city has the worst to drive in, Philadelphia actually was ranked very last!

For more reports by WalletHub, visit their website.