How Houston stacks up against Philadelphia in various studies, reports
HOUSTON - As we prepare for the epic 2022 World Series battle between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies, it might be tempting to see how both cities stack up against one another in various ways, like who has the most diversity, and which city is most pet-friendly and vegan-friendly.
RELATED: Astros fans pumped; getting all geared up for Game 1 of World Series | How to buy World Series tickets to see Astros vs Phillies
These studies, conducted by WalletHub, compare some of the largest cities in the U.S., as of 2022.
Below is a list of 15 things both cities are better than the other in, respectively:
Healthiest City: Philadelphia
Least Stressed: Philadelphia
Best Weather: Philadelphia
Best City for Jobs: Houston
Best City for Foodies: Philadelphia
Most Pet-Friendly: Houston
Most Diverse: Houston
Best City for Sports: Philadelphia
Best City for Baseball: Houston *wink*
Best City for Gamers: Houston
Best City for Singles: Houston
Best City for Recreation: Philadelphia
Best City for Vegans, Vegetarians: Houston
Best City for People with Disabilities: Philadelphia
Best Large City to Live in: Houston
Also, if you were wondering, which city has the worst to drive in, Philadelphia actually was ranked very last!
For more reports by WalletHub, visit their website.