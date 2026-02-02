Expand / Collapse search

Inmate, 27, found dead in cell at SCI Chester: prison officials

By
Published  February 2, 2026 1:31pm EST
Delaware County
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his prison cell at SCI Chester over the weekend.
    • Smith was an inmate at SCI Chester since December 2024, and was serving a 4-8 year sentence.
    • Pennsylvania State Police are leading an investigation into Smith's death.

PHILADELPHIA - Prison officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a man who they say was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend.

What we know:

Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Chester on Saturday, according to prison officials.

Prison staff and medics attempted life-saving measures, but officials say Smith was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, and a cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.

Dig deeper:

Officials say Smith had been an inmate at SCI Chester since December 2024. 

He was serving a 4–8 year sentence for possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number.

Delaware CountyCrime & Public SafetyNews