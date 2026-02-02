Inmate, 27, found dead in cell at SCI Chester: prison officials
PHILADELPHIA - Prison officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a man who they say was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend.
What we know:
Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Chester on Saturday, according to prison officials.
Prison staff and medics attempted life-saving measures, but officials say Smith was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m.
Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, and a cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.
Dig deeper:
Officials say Smith had been an inmate at SCI Chester since December 2024.
He was serving a 4–8 year sentence for possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number.