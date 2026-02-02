Inmate, 27, found dead in cell at SCI Chester: prison officials

The Brief Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his prison cell at SCI Chester over the weekend. Smith was an inmate at SCI Chester since December 2024, and was serving a 4-8 year sentence. Pennsylvania State Police are leading an investigation into Smith's death.



Prison officials in Delaware County are investigating the death of a man who they say was found unresponsive in his cell over the weekend.

What we know:

Marquez Smith, 27, was found unresponsive in his cell at SCI Chester on Saturday, according to prison officials.

Prison staff and medics attempted life-saving measures, but officials say Smith was pronounced dead around 6:30 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police are leading the investigation, and a cause of death will be determined by the county coroner.

Dig deeper:

Officials say Smith had been an inmate at SCI Chester since December 2024.

He was serving a 4–8 year sentence for possession of a firearm with an altered manufacturer's number.