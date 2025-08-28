These are Pennsylvania's top-10 'luckiest' counties with the most lottery winnings

article

The Brief Philadelphia County leads Pennsylvania in lottery winnings since 2017 with over $315 million in prizes. The top four counties in winnings are also the four most populated in the state. Westmoreland County is a notable outlier, ranking as the fifth-luckiest county despite being the 11th most populated.



In a state where Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are sold in every county, a new analysis of Pennsylvania Lottery winnings has revealed which counties have taken home the most prize money since 2017.

Pennsylvania Lottery winners

The analysis of Pennsylvania Lottery winnings, which does not include online players, reveals which counties have been the luckiest. The data includes lottery winnings from 2017, the earliest data that is available, through Aug. 28, 2025.

While a higher population would suggest more winnings, the data shows that this isn't always the case.

The top four counties for winnings — Philadelphia, Allegheny, Montgomery and Bucks — are also the four most populated in the state. However, Westmoreland County stands out as an outlier, ranking fifth in winnings despite being Pennsylvania's 11th most populated county.

Philadelphia County, despite having the highest lottery winnings, ranks lower in median income at $60,698, which is 1,844th within the United States. Westmoreland County, with winnings of $125,669,844, has a median income of $72,468, ranking 866th nationally.

By the numbers:

Here is a breakdown of the top 12 counties for lottery winnings in Pennsylvania from 2017 to the present, including their estimated population and median household income.

Pennsylvania's top-10 'luckiest' lottery counties

Philadelphia County: $315,447,095 Allegheny County: $306,944,020 Montgomery County: $151,976,215 Bucks County: $130,624,721 Westmoreland County: $125,669,844 Delaware County: $125,341,600 Luzerne County: $94,292,109 York County: $91,535,898 Lancaster County: $87,562,118 Berks County: $78,776,330 Erie County: $78,070,908* Dauphin County: $71,187,638*

*Erie and Dauphin counties ranked 11th and 12th, just missing out on the top ten.