These are Pennsylvania's top-10 'luckiest' counties with the most lottery winnings
PENNSYLVANIA - In a state where Powerball and Mega Millions tickets are sold in every county, a new analysis of Pennsylvania Lottery winnings has revealed which counties have taken home the most prize money since 2017.
Pennsylvania Lottery winners
The analysis of Pennsylvania Lottery winnings, which does not include online players, reveals which counties have been the luckiest. The data includes lottery winnings from 2017, the earliest data that is available, through Aug. 28, 2025.
While a higher population would suggest more winnings, the data shows that this isn't always the case.
The top four counties for winnings — Philadelphia, Allegheny, Montgomery and Bucks — are also the four most populated in the state. However, Westmoreland County stands out as an outlier, ranking fifth in winnings despite being Pennsylvania's 11th most populated county.
Philadelphia County, despite having the highest lottery winnings, ranks lower in median income at $60,698, which is 1,844th within the United States. Westmoreland County, with winnings of $125,669,844, has a median income of $72,468, ranking 866th nationally.
By the numbers:
Here is a breakdown of the top 12 counties for lottery winnings in Pennsylvania from 2017 to the present, including their estimated population and median household income.
Pennsylvania's top-10 'luckiest' lottery counties
- Philadelphia County: $315,447,095
- Allegheny County: $306,944,020
- Montgomery County: $151,976,215
- Bucks County: $130,624,721
- Westmoreland County: $125,669,844
- Delaware County: $125,341,600
- Luzerne County: $94,292,109
- York County: $91,535,898
- Lancaster County: $87,562,118
- Berks County: $78,776,330
- Erie County: $78,070,908*
- Dauphin County: $71,187,638*
*Erie and Dauphin counties ranked 11th and 12th, just missing out on the top ten.
The Source: The winnings data was gathered from the Pennsylvania Lottery. The population data was obtained from World Population Review, and the income data was sourced from the NIH's HDPulse data portal.