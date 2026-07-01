How Philly families are staying cool during holiday heat wave

It is a concrete oasis in the very heart of Center City.

On a scorching afternoon, the splash pads at Dilworth Park have transcended their status as a mere playground. Right now, they are a necessity.

With temperatures soaring across the Delaware Valley, local families are trading their air-conditioned living rooms for a quick, icy drenching.

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"It is hot," said Alfreda Frazier of West Philadelphia, watching her family play. "I want to cut the air off! The water is beautiful, there's a nice little breeze, you get wet with the children... I’m loving it, it’s really nice."

She isn't the only one loving it. Frazier was joined by her grandchild and great-grandchildren, who were busy literally soaking it all in—even if they played a little coy about it.

When asked what his favorite part of the splash pad was, one of the kids laughed and replied, "Nothing!"

The video evidence suggests otherwise. The kids—and even local birds—were seen dodging and diving through the shooting water jets to stay alive in the stifling heat.

No Sweat at the Art Museum

Meanwhile, a few blocks away at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, two of the city's most famous residents could have used a splash pad of their own.

Statues of Joe Frazier and Rocky Balboa stood tall against the sun, somehow without breaking a sweat. The same could almost be said for the brave tourists still attempting to run the iconic "Rocky Steps."

Among them was Andrew Pivirotto, visiting from Atlanta. Today was his birthday.

"I’m a huge fan of the Rocky movies," Pivirotto said.

Despite the thick humidity, he had only one birthday wish this year: to take on the steps. After conquering the climb, he stood at the top, threw his fists in the air, and shouted, "I did it!"

Free Hoagies and Family Traditions

You know who wasn't turning down water? The massive crowds gathering for Wawa’s annual Hoagie Day.

While immense effort went into keeping the hardworking Wawa employees cool behind the tables, the customers were focused entirely on the prize: their free hoagie. By the looks of it, everyone got one—even a brave man sporting a Dallas Cowboys shirt.

Philly doesn't play about their free hoagies, which is why the oppressive heat did nothing to stop the massive, winding lines.

"I come through every year," said one South Philly resident. When asked if it’s always this hot, she didn't hesitate: "No, no, no, it hasn’t always been this hot! Nope... but they got a lot of hoagies."

While most of the thousands of hoagies were enjoyed strictly in the shade, the day meant much more than a free lunch for some.

For Debra Kroeger of Drexel Hill, Hoagie Day is a moving tribute to her late father.

"My father brought me in 1976," Kroeger shared. Now, 50 years later, she is keeping the family tradition alive with the next generation.

"This has a deeper meaning, it doesn’t matter how hot it is," Kroeger said. "No baby, I don’t feel the heat. We are feeling the love, and this is how they get to know my father, even though they could never meet him."

