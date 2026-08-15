Wilmington protesters march for justice after police shooting of Kadir Skinner

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The Brief Protesters marched through Wilmington on Saturday, calling for justice for 19-year-old Kadir Skinner. Skinner was shot and killed by a Wilmington police officer on June 24. Police said Skinner pointed a gun at officers. Attorneys for Skinner's family say he was running from a dog, and didn't know he was being chased by officers.



A small group of protesters, including the grieving mother of 19-year-old Kadir Skinner, marched through downtown Wilmington Saturday, demanding justice nearly seven weeks after Skinner was shot and killed by a Wilmington police officer.

The march began at the Louis L. Redding City/County Building on North French Street and continued through downtown Wilmington.

"Justice for Kadir Skinner," protesters chanted as they marched through the streets.

Skinner’s mother joined family members, community leaders and supporters in calling for accountability in her son’s death.

Lisa Flowers, Skinner’s aunt, said the family remains determined to keep fighting for answers.

"The city definitely has deaf ears, but we’re not a deaf family," Flowers said. "We are a family of chess players. We move strategically. We will prevail in the end for getting justice for my nephew."

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Emotions ran high during the march, with one protester confronting police officers who were patrolling the demonstration.

Skinner was shot shortly after 11 p.m. on June 24 near 24th and Jessup streets.

According to police, Skinner pointed a gun at a crowd before officers approached him. Police said Skinner then ran from officers.

Body camera video released by the Delaware Department of Justice and Wilmington Police Department shows an officer pursuing Skinner before shooting him.

The video, which can be difficult to watch, shows the officer repeatedly ordering Skinner to drop the gun before shots are fired.

Skinner was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

What they're saying:

Police said a loaded handgun was recovered at the scene. However, Skinner can be heard on body camera video saying he did not have a weapon.

His family and attorneys dispute the police account. They maintain Skinner was running from a dog and did not know police were chasing him.

They have also questioned the amount of time it took for Skinner to receive medical treatment after he was shot.

"We believe this community needs transparency, needs accountability for any wrongdoing," said Reverend Dr. Dray Bland, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church. "And we need reform. City government needs to step up. The mayor seems like he’s asleep at the wheel. Step up and bring about reform."

The protesters said Saturday’s march was about keeping Skinner’s name and case in the public eye.

"We marched until we cannot march anymore," protesters said.

Flowers said the family welcomes anyone willing to stand with them.

"We are open to anyone in the community that is open to solidarity with his family, for trust, transparency and for the cause of getting justice for my nephew," she said.

Protester Mahkieb Booker said supporting Skinner’s family is about showing them they are not alone.

"It means a lot to the village because, like I said earlier, it takes a village to raise a child," Booker said. "When you get behind a family and support you, let them know that they’re not on the island by themselves."

What's next:

Officials continue to investigate Skinner’s death.

Additional protests are scheduled for Thursday, with demonstrators expected to march from Rodney Square to Wilmington City Hall.