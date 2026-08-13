Woman killed in her Bristol Borough home; homicide investigation underway

The Brief A woman was killed inside her home in Bristol Borough Thursday morning. Police say a suspect is in custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Officials have confirmed there is no current threat to the community.



A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead inside her Bristol Borough home early Thursday, according to Bristol Police and the Bucks County District Attorney’s office. Authorities say one person is in custody as they continue looking into the incident.

What we know:

Neighbors say the incident happened around 7:00 a.m. on the 1300 block of Wood Street when yelling was heard coming from a home in their close-knit community.

Police confirmed that one person was killed and described the event as a domestic violence homicide. Officials said a suspect is now in custody.

Authorities have stated there is no current threat to others in the area, but the case is still being investigated.

What they're saying:

Karen Samsel, a neighbor, said, "Thoughts and prayers are with them. They’re a good family have two wonderful children; it’s all sudden and heartbreaking news to everyone." Another resident, Irene Hauser, shared, "I went outside, and the cop told me don’t go over there and I said ‘is everything ok’ and I said ‘not really’."

Many in this Bristol Borough neighborhood are unsettled by what happened.

"I'm shaken. It really disturbs me. It really disturbs me," said Hauser.

Hauser also reflected on her neighbors, "Perfect neighbors, perfect neighbors." She added, "I never heard them yell or raise their voices."

"Thoughts and prayers are with them. They’re a good family who have two wonderful children; it’s all sudden and heartbreaking news to everyone," Samsel described the community’s response.

She said the news is "completely out of place" for the neighborhood.

What's next:

Officials say the homicide case remains open, and the investigation is ongoing. They have not released any more details at this time. Police ask anyone with information to reach out to local law enforcement.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared the names of the victim or suspect, nor have they released information about the cause of death or possible motive. Investigators have also not said what led to the incident or provided further comment regarding the details of the case.