How to watch the memorial service for Kobe and Gianna Bryant

article

On Monday, a public memorial for NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna will be held at Los Angeles' Staples Center.

The service will begin 1 p.m. ET and is expected to last two hours.

The memorial will not be shown on any video screens or by any other means outside of Staples Center; however, it will be broadcast live on FOX 29 and streamed live on FOX29.com.

The Staples Center is where Bryant starred for the Lakers for most of his two-decade career. Monday's date, Feb. 24, is a nod to the No. 24 jersey he wore and the No. 2 jersey worn by Gianna.

FULL COVERAGE: KOBE BRYANT

Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were among nine killed in the Calabasas helicopter crash.

Bryant and Gianna, who went by the nickname Gigi, were laid to rest during a private ceremony on Friday, Feb. 7, at Pacific View Memorial Park and Mortuary in Corona Del Mar, California, according to their death certificates.

Advertisement

Bryant's widow, Vanessa, announced Thursday that the Mamba Sports Foundation was renamed in honor of Gianna, "because there is no #24 without #2," she wrote in a post on Instagram. The new name for the foundation is the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.

Following the deaths of Bryant and Gianna, Vanessa announced that the foundation set up MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by the crash.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Philly via Italy: The formative years of Kobe Bryant

Remembering the 9 victims killed in tragic helicopter crash

Timeline: A look at the legendary career of Kobe Bryant

Bryant was killed the morning of Jan. 26, when the helicopter carrying him, his daughter Gianna and seven others crashed into a mountainside in Calabasas, California, while flying to a girls basketball tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy. Bryant coached Gianna's team, which was scheduled to play that afternoon.

Gianna and two teammates were among the nine people killed. The other victims were identified as John Altobelli, along with his wife Keri and their daughter Alyssa, Sarah and Payton Chester, youth basketball coach Christina Mauser and pilot Ara Zobayan.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Kobe Bryant and Philly: From hero to traitor to beloved

'Devastated and heartbroken': Allen Iverson speaks following Kobe Bryant's death

Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna, among 9 killed in helicopter crash

A preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board stated that wreckage from the helicopter that crashed did not show any sign of engine failure.

The NTSB update included factual details, but findings regarding the cause of the crash is not expected for a year or more.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

The Associated Press contributed to this report.