Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.
Fans in Los Angeles gather to remember NBA legend Kobe Bryant
Thousands of fans gathered outside Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles Sunday afternoon to remember Kobe Bryant, killed in a helicopter crash, along with his daughter and 7 others on board. The crash happened Sunday morning in Calabasas.
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant by releasing new cover commemorating former NBA star
TIME Magazine will honor Kobe Bryant with a cover featuring the late NBA star in his Lakers uniform taking a final bow.
Lower Merion schools hold 33-second moment of silence, honoring Kobe's high school number
Following the tragic and unexpected death of the Lower Merion High School alumni, students organized a black out to honor Bryant.
Bryant Park subway sign changed to read Kobe Bryant Park
The day after his untimely death, a subway sign in Midtown Manhattan was altered to honor basketball great Kobe Bryant.
‘More than an athlete’: Kobe Bryant prayer vigil to be held at African American Civil War Memorial
D.C. will hold a prayer vigil on Friday, Jan. 31 to honor the life and legacy of NBA superstar Kobe Bryant.
'Devastated and heartbroken': Allen Iverson speaks following Kobe Bryant's death
Philadelphia 76ers legend Allen Iverson issued a touching statement Monday after fellow NBA icon Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash.
Gianna 'GiGi' Bryant, 13, among nine victims of Calabasas helicopter crash
Rising 13-year-old basketball star Gianna Bryant and her dad, retired NBA legend Kobe Bryant, were among the nine victims killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas Sunday morning, officials said.
#RIPMamba: NBA community reacts to passing of Kobe Bryant
Kobe Bryant was reportedly among five people killed when a helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California Sunday. He was 41 years old.
Petition seeks to change NBA logo to feature late Kobe Bryant
One of the ways some hope to immortalize Bryant is by changing the NBA’s logo to feature him.
'Aces Nation has lost its heartbeat': Lower Merion feels weight of Kobe Bryant's passing
Most of the world knows NBA great Kobe Bryant was a hometown legend, before making his way to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Kobe Bryant talks about his daughter Gianna handling the pressure at the free-throw line
Sports fans in the City of Los Angeles and beyond were left heartbroken Sunday after learning 18-time NBA All-Star Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning. Months after earning his Grammy in 2018, he sat down with FOX 11’s Liz Habib for what would be their final sit-down interview.
Magic Johnson reacts to Kobe Bryant’s death: ‘Greatest Laker of all-time is gone’
Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson called Kobe Bryant an “icon” who did so much for basketball and the city of Los Angeles.
Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew in fog that grounded other choppers
Conditions at the time were such that the Los Angeles Police Department and the county sheriff's department grounded their helicopters.
Kobe Bryant memorial grows outside of Staple Center
FOX 29's Chris O'Connell is live outside of the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Remembering the legacy of Kobe Bryant at Lower Merion High School
Mike Missanelli joins Good Day to remember Kobe Bryant.
Memorial forms outside of Bryant Gymnasium at Lower Merion High School
FOX 29's Steve Keeley is live outside of Lower Merion High School.
'The game goes on': Basketball tournament Kobe Bryant inspired continues his legacy
Kobe Bryant inspired a basketball tournament with stellar list of alumni involved. That tournament was in full swing Sunday when news broke of Kobe Bryant’s passing.
InterContinental building downtown lights up in remembrance of Kobe Bryant
The InterContinental lights up in Lakers colors and the number 24 in remembrance of Kobe Bryant