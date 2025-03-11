How to watch FOX 29's 'Celebrating St. Patrick's Day' special

article

The Brief Kathy Orr, Bob Kelly and Drew Anderson are hosting this year's "Celebrating St. Patrick's Day" special. They will celebrate along the parade route from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. You can watch the FOX 29 special on FOX LOCAL.



FOX 29 is gearing up to give you a behind-the-scenes look at Philadelphia's St. Patrick's Day parade.

Timeline:

Kathy Orr, Bob Kelly and Drew Anderson will be celebrating along the parade route this Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Last year, Kathy and Bob had a blast hosting the "Celebrating St. Patrick's Day" special, but now Drew is joining the festivities!

The energetic trio will highlight the bands, dancers and all the amazing groups as they meet those attending the parade.

What you can do:

If you can’t make it in-person, you can watch "Celebrating St. Patrick's Day" live on FOX LOCAL.

To download FOX Local on your smart TV, search for "FOX LOCAL" on Roku, Amazon FireTV, Apple TV, Google Android TV and Vizio.

Need more detailed instructions? Here's how watch FOX 29 Philadelphia for free on FOX LOCAL.