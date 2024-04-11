Humpback whale found dead in surf on Long Beach Island

article

Wildlife rescuers on New Jersey's Long Beach Island say a humpback whale was found dead in the surf on Thursday.

The Marine Mammal Standing Center said the 20-30 foot humpback whale was found near 51st Street in Long Beach Township.

Wildlife workers and officers from the Long Beach Township Police Department responded to the beach Thursday morning.

There is no word on what caused the humpback whale's death.

The Marine Mammal Standing Center said it will provide updates when they're available.