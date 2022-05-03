Hundreds rally in New York City for abortion rights

In the wake of the leak of a draft U.S. Supreme Court opinion that would strike down Roe v. Wade, hundreds of advocacy groups and elected officials gathered in Foley Square in Lower Manhattan in support of abortion rights on Tuesday evening.

Foley Square is home to several federal and state government buildings, including courthouses.

FOX 5 NY reporter Linda Schmidt said the crowd soon grew into the thousands.

A number of activists and elected officials spoke to the crowd, including state Attorney General Letitia James and several members of the City Council.

James publicly disclosed that she had an abortion almost two decades ago when she'd just won election to the City Council.

"I chose to have an abortion," James, 63, told protesters, adding that she makes "no apologies" for her decision.

"We will not go backward," she said. "No judge of the Supreme Court can dictate to me or to you how to use your body."

James won that seat on the City Council in 2003 and served two terms. She then served one term as the city's elected public advocate. James was elected attorney general in 2018.

Comedian Amy Schumer also spoke to the crowd.

Hundreds of protesters also converged outside Barclays Center in Downtown Brooklyn on Tuesday night.