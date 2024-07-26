Hundreds take to streets in cycling protest for increased safety

Hundreds of cyclists gathered for a protest ride following the death of a CHOP oncology doctor who was fatally struck in a bike lane in Philadelphia.

"Tonight, we meet to be seen, to be heard, to demand an end to traffic deaths in Philadelphia," said Jessie Amadio, Vice Chair of Philly Bike Action.

On July 17, Dr. Barbara Friedes was riding in the bike lane on Spruce Street in Rittenhouse Square when alleged drunk driver Michael Vahey fatally struck her. Vahey is now facing a homicide by vehicle DUI charge among others.

"I’m almost in tears just being here, knowing why I’m here. It’s dangerous on the streets riding bikes," said cyclist Karley Kinmonth who rides her bike to work and on the weekends.

"I’m sick of feeling unsafe in the city that I live in, and I know there’s ways to prevent it," said cyclist Brian Elmore of Fairmount. "We’ve seen it in Europe. We’ve seen it in many cities in the U.S. It’s very cheap and we're just choosing not to do it here in Philadelphia."

The protest ride started at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, went through parts of Center City and passed the growing memorial that honors Dr. Friedes where she was killed.

"Decision makers, City Council, Mayor Parker, to immediately install concrete protection on our bike lanes in Philadelphia starting on Spruce, Pine and Allegheny Avenue. End the practice of allowing cars to stop and park in bike lanes," said Amadio. "Restore the funding that was cut in this year’s budget for Vision Zero."

The Vision Zero program aims to reduce traffic deaths to zero. The mayor’s team said funding wasn’t cut, but reallocated in a separate line item in the Streets Department to add speed cushions and traffic calming measures.

In a statement, a spokesperson wrote: "The Parker administration strongly supports Vision Zero, and considers it an important contribution to the many City programs aimed at increasing pedestrian and cyclist safety, and traffic safety overall. The administration will consider next steps for additional traffic safety measures on city streets."

A petition is circulating demanding city leaders prioritize safety for the cycling community. The online petition so far has over 3,600 signatures as of Friday night.