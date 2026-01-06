Hunter shot with arrow in Wyncote survives; investigation ongoing
WYNCOTE, Pa. - A hunter was injured by an arrow in Wyncote, prompting a response from local emergency services.
Police and emergency response
The Cheltenham Township Police Department, along with the fire department and EMS, responded to the scene on Green Valley Rd.
The injured hunter, a 48-year-old man, was taken to a trauma center and is expected to survive.
The hunter who shot the arrow stayed at the scene and called for emergency services.
He is cooperating with the investigation.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission has taken over the investigation into the incident.
They are seeking any additional information from the public.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission to assist in the investigation.
What we don't know:
Details about what led to the shooting remain unclear.
The identities of both hunters involved have not been released.
The Source: Information from the Cheltenham Township Police Department.