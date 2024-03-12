Hunting Park non-profit provides forum for youth to lead the conversation on gun violence

With all of the recent violence, especially targeting teenagers, a group is working to find solutions, one discussion at a time. Organizers held a roundtable to help keep the peace and save our streets.

"It’s not really good at a young age, one of your close friends getting shot or killed. Or one is your brother or something like that. So that’s my biggest fear," said 14-year-old Honesty Dawkins.

"My biggest fear is dying because the time that we live in anybody can die," said another young person. They’re expressing a range of emotions over the gun violence happening around them.

"Make sure my earpiece is out and never have a hood on. Never have none of that on because I’m scared that one day I might get shot because I might be mistaken as somebody else," said 18-year-old Yasir Anderson.

Tuesday evening they were given the floor to control the conversation during a session at the Treehouse in Hunting Park. It’s the home of As I Plant this Seed non-profit youth mentorship program.

"We gotta move with a sense of urgency and really tap into the youth directly. What are their thoughts and how can we help them right now," said Ryan Harris, founder of AIPTS.

Various organizations that work with gun violence, victims, survivors and the youth were there to listen.

"Most people, they are influenced by violence," said 20-year-old Nyjah Smith. Some of the youth talked about carrying the weight of adult responsibilities.

"My dad not in my life. My brother left. He got his own wife and kids. You gotta be the one to step up," said a young lady.

"My mom took care of me my whole life. I’m trying to break generational curses. I come from a long line of crackheads. My dad. I want to be able to tell my mom I got you now. I want to move her out of the city," said a young man.

The goal at the end of the night is to provide resources and guidance.

"You can easily tell your friend, ‘look bro put that gun down. Look we ain’t doing this today. Look sweetheart we ain’t lining him up or her up.’ Y’all gotta start speaking," said Tony Bell to the youth. Bell also gave $20 to each young person who had the courage to speak about their feelings and experiences.