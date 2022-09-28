Hurricane Ian makes landfall: What we know

Hurricane Ian barreled into the United States on Wednesday, hitting Florida’s Gulf Coast head-on as a destructive Category 4 storm.

Flooding was already impacting Naples and security camera footage showed west Florida’s Sanibel Island being slammed by high winds and storm surge as Ian made its way ashore.

Video from out of Tampa, Florida, earlier showed water receding from the shoreline, known as a reverse surge, ahead of Ian’s landfall.

Ian’s impact on Cuba

The devastating effects of Hurricane Ian were already evident across Cuba, with the entire island nation suffering power outages.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Cuba suffered "significant wind and storm surge impacts" when the hurricane arrived with top sustained winds of 125 mph (205 kmh).

Cuba’s Electric Union said in a statement that work is being done to gradually restore service to the country’s 11 million people between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Power was initially knocked out in Cuba's western provinces, but subsequently the entire grid collapsed.

An old American car passes through a flooded street in Havana, on Sept. 28, 2022, after the passage of hurricane Ian.

When did Ian make landfall in the U.S.

Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cayo Costa on the southwest coast of Florida at 3:05 p.m. ET as a Category 4 storm on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Wind speeds were estimated to be near 150 mph once the storm made its way ashore — just shy of Category 5 strength.

"Data from an Air Force Reserve reconnaissance aircraft indicate that Ian's maximum sustained winds were estimated to be near 150 mph (240 km/h). The latest minimum central pressure estimated from reconnaissance data is 940 mb (27.75 inches)," the official National Hurricane Center update stated.

Hurricane Ian power outages

More than 200,000 homes and businesses were without electricity on Wednesday, and Florida Power and Light warned those in Ian’s path to brace for days without power.

The federal government sent 300 ambulances with medical teams and was ready to truck in 3.7 million meals and 3.5 million liters of water once the storm passes.

"We’ll be there to help you clean up and rebuild, to help Florida get moving again," President Joe Biden said Wednesday. "And we’ll be there every step of the way. That’s my absolute commitment to the people of the state of Florida."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the state has 30,000 linemen, urban search and rescue teams, and 7,000 National Guard troops from Florida and elsewhere ready to help once the weather clears.

Photos of Ian’s impact

Storm surge floods into downtown Naples as Hurricane Ian comes ashore Wednesday, Sept 28.

Injuries and fatalities

At least two people were reported killed in Cuba after Ian passed through.

What’s next

Forecasters warned the hurricane will be felt across a large area as it plows across Florida with an anticipated turn northward. Flash floods were possible across the whole state, and portions of Florida's east coast faced a potential storm surge threat as Ian's bands approach the Atlantic Ocean. Parts of Georgia and South Carolina also could see flooding rains into the weekend.

How can you help

Charitable organizations are offering ways to help people to help victims of Hurricane Ian. Click here to learn how you can help victims impacted by Ian and how to avoid scams.

The Associated Press, Storyful and Chris Williams contributed to this report.