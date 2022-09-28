Hurricane Ian death toll in Florida uncertain as South Carolina braces for 2nd landfall
Ian was a tropical storm early Thursday but was expected to intensify again over the Atlantic Ocean and menace the South Carolina coast. In Florida, the president declared a major disaster over the devastation.
Hurricane Ian slams Florida: What we know on Day 2
Now a tropical storm, Ian continues to bring life-threatening flooding, storm surge and high winds to parts of Florida before moving toward Georgia and the Carolinas.
Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say
A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.
Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm as millions in Florida survey damage
FOX News Correspondent Lauren Blanchard joins "Good Day Philadelphia" from Florida as residents survey damage from Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: How you can help victims and avoid scams
Several charities are offering ways to help victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida.
Hurricane Ian downgrades to Category 1, dangerous winds, storm surge continue to batter Florida
Hurricane Ian made landfall in southwestern Florida near Cayo Costa just after 3 p.m. ET, bringing catastrophic storm surge and winds to the state.
FOX 26’s Matthew Seedorff joins Hurricane Hunters for Ian coverage
As Hurricane Ian was strengthening and moving towards Florida, Matthew Seedorff got the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to fly into the storm with a crew of hurricane hunters.
Hurricane Ian: Philadelphia volunteers deploy to Florida in wake of storm's impact
Members of Philadelphia Red Cross as well as a Pennsylvania FEMA task force are among many volunteering in wake of the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Hurricane Ian: Local volunteers head to Florida to provide aid, as those riding out the storm speak to its severity
Local aid is being deployed to Florida in the wake of the devastation of Hurricane Ian.
Tree branch hits Jim Cantore during Hurricane Ian report: 'Just give me a minute'
Where’s Jim Cantore? It’s a popular question anytime bad weather is in the forecast. Turns out he’s dodging Hurricane Ian storm debris in Punta Gorda, Florida – with mixed results.
Biden warns oil industry not to 'gouge the American people' as Ian hits Florida
Biden said the hurricane “provides no excuse for price increases at the pump."
Chiefs-Buccaneers game may be held in Minnesota due to Hurricane Ian
If Sunday's Chiefs-Buccaneers game has to be moved due to Hurricane Ian, it'll be played in Minnesota.
Hurricane hunters say Ian flight was ‘worst’ of their careers: ‘dropped 1,200 feet instantaneously’
"Your first flight was my worst flight ever," a pilot who flew over Hurricane Ian said. "It was the worst thing you could want to happen as a pilot."
Hurricane Ian may be among top 5 most powerful hurricanes to make US landfall
With top sustained winds of 155 mph, Hurricane Ian is a strong Category 4 on the Saffir-Simpson scale, but only four hurricanes have ever struck the U.S. with stronger winds.
Cuba begins restoring power after Hurricane Ian blacks out island
Thousands of people were evacuated and others left the area ahead of the arrival of Ian, which caused flooding, damaged houses and toppled trees.
Hurricane Ian: How to get compensated if your flight was canceled
Major airlines are allowing passengers to rebook flights without a fee, but each airline’s travel waiver has different restrictions and deadlines.
Evacuations continue in Florida as Hurricane Ian strengthens to Category 4 storm
FOX News Correspondent Lauren Blanchard joins FOX 29 to discuss evacuations in Florida as residents brace for impact from Hurricane Ian.
Pollution from Florida's phosphate mining industry a concern with Hurricane Ian
The polluted leftovers of Florida’s phosphate fertilizer mining industry are at risk for leaks or other contamination when Hurricane Ian comes ashore, environmental groups say.
Philadelphians anxiously await to hear from loved ones in hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico
As recovery efforts resume in Puerto Rico after a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona, natives in Philadelphia are nervously awaiting to hear from family and loved ones.
‘Go home, Ian, you’re drunk’: Floridians use plywood to tell Hurricane Ian what they think
Florida is in the crosshairs of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to grow into a Category 4 storm by the time it reaches the Sunshine State on Wednesday.