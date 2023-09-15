Hurricane Lee: Dangerous rip current forces some NJ beaches to close as officials warn of fines
NEW JERSEY - If you're headed down the shore this weekend, stay out of the water!
Hurricane Lee is moving north, carrying a range of dangerous weather that is set impact beaches along the New Jersey coast:
- Life-threatening rip currents; and dangerous surf
- 10-foot waves
- Wind gusts reaching 40 mph
- Coastal flooding
The powerful storm has prompted Cape May and Cape May Point to close their waters until further notice.
In Seaside Heights, officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water, saying violators could face a fine between $100 and $1,250.
"The Seaside Heights Borough Code prohibits entering the ocean when lifeguards are not on duty and when conditions are otherwise unsafe to enter the water."
No lifeguards on duty in Wildwood either, as officials urge, "Please don't endanger your life or those of our first responders."
FOX 29's Sue Serio says local shore waters are already experiencing the effects of Hurricane Lee, which will only increase through Saturday.
While the center of the storm will likely stay east of the U.S. and move into the Canadian Maritimes, Lee's massive wind field spreads hundreds of miles across and will not spare the New England coast from its wrath, the FOX Forecast Center said. Conditions will deteriorate Friday evening, and be at their worst on Saturday before rapidly winding down late Saturday into early Sunday morning.