Hurricane Lee: Dangerous rip current forces some NJ beaches to close as officials warn of fines

If you're headed down the shore this weekend, stay out of the water!

Hurricane Lee is moving north, carrying a range of dangerous weather that is set impact beaches along the New Jersey coast:

Life-threatening rip currents; and dangerous surf

10-foot waves

Wind gusts reaching 40 mph

Coastal flooding

The powerful storm has prompted Cape May and Cape May Point to close their waters until further notice.

In Seaside Heights, officials are warning beachgoers to stay out of the water, saying violators could face a fine between $100 and $1,250.

"The Seaside Heights Borough Code prohibits entering the ocean when lifeguards are not on duty and when conditions are otherwise unsafe to enter the water."

No lifeguards on duty in Wildwood either, as officials urge, "Please don't endanger your life or those of our first responders."

FOX 29's Sue Serio says local shore waters are already experiencing the effects of Hurricane Lee, which will only increase through Saturday.