DoorDash driver with license to carry thwarts armed robbery suspect in Cheltenham

article

An attempted robbery suspect was arrested in Montgomery County after police say a DoorDash driver he attempted to rob at gunpoint produced a gun of his own and opened fire.

The incident happened back on Tuesday morning around 2:40 a.m.

Cheltenham police responded to the 1900 block of Humphrey Merry Way in the Lynnewood Garden Apartments for a report of a robbery and shots fired.

Officers responded to the scene where they were met by a DoorDash driver who explained that he was making a delivery when he was approached by the suspect.

The victim told police the suspect was brandishing a gun, and demanded the keys to his vehicle. The victim obliged and threw his keys onto the ground.

MORE HEADLINES:

That’s when police say the victim heard a single gunshot, and then drew his own gun, which he was licensed to carry.

The victim fired multiple times at the suspect who fled on foot and was later located by a police K9 a short distance away.

Neither of the men were hit by gunfire.

The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Divine Allen Hargrove. Police say they recovered a ski mask and handgun with an extended magazine used by the suspect.

Investigators also learned that the resident at the address of the DoorDash delivery had not placed the order.

Hargrove was arraigned on robbery and gun charges and taken to Montgomery County Correctional Facility after he was unable to post bail.